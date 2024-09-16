Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.07 on Monday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

