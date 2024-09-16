Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.20.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.07. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,382,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 892,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

