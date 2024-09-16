WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
WesBanco Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $24.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $25.49.
WesBanco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
