Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ WINC opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

