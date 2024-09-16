William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,595 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $1,797,132.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,620. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGND stock opened at $104.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $112.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

