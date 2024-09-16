William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,360 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097,296 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of ADT worth $23,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.54. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.