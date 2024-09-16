William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,889,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,409,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $536,589.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,754,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.14, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.77. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

