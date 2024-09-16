William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 183,156 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,818,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Owens Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on OC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.4 %

OC stock opened at $165.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.