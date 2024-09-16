William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 323,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of GitLab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in GitLab by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,609 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GTLB opened at $54.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

