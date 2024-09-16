William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $366.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.