William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,669 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Boot Barn worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.7 %

BOOT opened at $154.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $162.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

