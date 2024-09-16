William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445,669 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of SPS Commerce worth $28,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $192.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.45. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.38 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

