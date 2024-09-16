William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $18.24 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of WNS worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WNS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $74.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

