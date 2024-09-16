William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227,268 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $197.82 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.98 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.76.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

