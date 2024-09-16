William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $20.86 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,374 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.52% of Signet Jewelers worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $52,976,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $3,995,000.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $91.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

