William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $24.92 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,551 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.12% of Central Garden & Pet worth $24,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841 in the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

