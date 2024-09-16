William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $26.91 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $26,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after buying an additional 161,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,190,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,745 shares of company stock worth $1,217,296. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.