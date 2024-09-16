William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $27.58 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Workiva worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 361.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 896.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE WK opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. Workiva’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

