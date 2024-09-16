William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $27.72 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $27,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

