William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $28.56 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $28,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $54.88.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $156.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

