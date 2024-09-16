William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $25,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 197.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 673.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 116.8% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total value of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,125.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

Winmark stock opened at $363.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.62. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.25 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

