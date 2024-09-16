William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 671,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 671,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.