William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of NetScout Systems worth $20,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,993.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $598,411. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTCT

NetScout Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.