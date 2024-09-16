William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.37% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $27,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

