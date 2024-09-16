William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,811 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $28,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Agree Realty by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,252 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,453,000 after purchasing an additional 650,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,714,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,540,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $76.69 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.