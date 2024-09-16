William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,789 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.94% of PDF Solutions worth $27,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,674,000 after acquiring an additional 78,543 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,328,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 253,393 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 291,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $29.35 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.00 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

