William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Greif worth $31,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $10,972,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth $2,597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

Greif Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Greif

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.