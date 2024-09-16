William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,848 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Establishment Labs worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

ESTA stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 220.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

