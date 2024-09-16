William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Terex worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 351,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Terex by 26.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup began coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

