William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.55% of El Pollo Loco worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 145,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 67,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 797.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 90,860 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at El Pollo Loco

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari acquired 21,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $279,997.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 159,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,834.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.33%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

