William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 56,248 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,248 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.49% of Thermon Group worth $25,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 421.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THR. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of THR opened at $28.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $977.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

