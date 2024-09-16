William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,241,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,034,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Arhaus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 9,035.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 68,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Up 11.5 %

ARHS stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARHS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arhaus

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.