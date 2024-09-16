William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 320,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,749,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Helen of Troy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 92.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $58.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $127.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

