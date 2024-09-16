William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $25,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

