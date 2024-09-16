William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,777 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.09% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $3,176,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total transaction of $553,819.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,155.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $877,612.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,872 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFIN opened at $69.03 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

