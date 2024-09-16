Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.65.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $394.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.67. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $164.84 and a twelve month high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wingstop by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

