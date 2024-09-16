Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.15.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $250.05 on Friday. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,990,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.