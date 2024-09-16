Wrapmanager Inc. Has $168,000 Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

