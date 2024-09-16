Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $111.15 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

