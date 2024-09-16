WT Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 435.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,649 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 7.5% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $465,330,122. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $119.10 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

