XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Short Interest Update

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBP Europe
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XBP Europe stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,601,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,990,000. XBP Europe makes up about 7.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 80.22% of XBP Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.
XBP Europe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XBP opened at $1.19 on Monday. XBP Europe has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.
About XBP Europe
XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.
Further Reading
