Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.35. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

