Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,256,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after buying an additional 60,748 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

