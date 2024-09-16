Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Short Interest Update

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Xylo Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of XYLO opened at $3.79 on Monday. Xylo Technologies has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $12.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Xylo Technologies Company Profile

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

