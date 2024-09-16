YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $46.43 Average PT from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

YETI stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.11. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in YETI by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in YETI by 259.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in YETI by 7.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 790,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in YETI by 12,075.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

