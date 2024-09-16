Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Update

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Up 21.0 %

YOSH stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Yoshiharu Global has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative return on equity of 146.14% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

