Zacks Research Comments on American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.69 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

