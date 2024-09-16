Zacks Research Comments on Prologis, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $129.98 on Monday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

