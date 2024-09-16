Zacks Research Comments on USA Compression Partners LP’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for USA Compression Partners in a report issued on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

