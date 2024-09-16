Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Short Interest Down 29.0% in August

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zapata Computing Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ ZPTA opened at $0.44 on Monday. Zapata Computing has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Zapata Computing will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZPTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Zapata Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zapata Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zapata Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zapata Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zapata Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Zapata Computing Company Profile

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

